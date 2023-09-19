Neches FCU, The Golden Cup brew-up funds for Children’s Miracle Network Published 12:28 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

In honor of Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness Month Awareness Month, Neches Federal Credit Union is leading a fundraiser in support of Children’s Miracle Network.

“Making Miracles Brew” is kicking off at all Neches FCU branches and sells sample-sized bags of fresh-ground coffee from The Golden Cup coffee bar of Nederland.

A special blend for the event called “Miracle Brew” is sold in 2.5 oz bags. The fresh-ground and ready to brew pouches make one-pot of coffee, or several single cups (“K-cups”).

The bags sell for $5 each and proceeds go directly to Children’s Miracle Network.

One-pound bags of “The Miracle Brew” are available for $20 (cash-purchase only) at The Golden Cup – 1336 Boston Avenue in Nederland.

This year’s coffee promotion is a fresh take on the tried-and-true method of selling products for charity fundraisers. The campaign is the collaborative brainchild of Megan Hanks Neches FCU Business & Community Development Supervisor, and Brandon Hammock Publisher of BeLocal Golden Triangle and promoter of The Golden Cup coffee bar.

“Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids) benefitting Children’s Miracle Network is near and dear to Neches Federal Credit Union and is our primary nonprofit collaboration,” Hanks said. “The funds raised each year go directly to Children’s Miracle Network hospitals in Southeast Texas and the substantial amount contributed annually would not be possible without our employees and members.”

The credit union has been involved with CU4Kids since 1996 and expanded efforts to become a yearly fundraiser event at all Neches FCU branches.

Neches has raised nearly $12,000 in 2023 with the Miracle Balloon campaign, in addition to selling fundraising merchandise such candy bars, baked goods and popcorn.

Children’s Miracle Network is a national non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for sick and injured kids that visit its network of over 170 hospitals nationwide.

The Golden Cup owner Janna Bartz is no stranger to community-centered efforts.

“We hope people can see the great work that Children’s Miracle Network does, and that they will contribute to the fund, even if they don’t buy any coffee,” she said.

More information is available on the Neches FCU website at nechesFCU.org.

Caralee Thompson, program manager for CMN at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation, said CMN has a long and incredible partnership with Neches FCU.

“Each year their employees and members generously raise funds that have a profound impact on sick kids in Southeast Texas,” she said. “This new coffee fundraiser is such an imaginative idea and we are so grateful to The Golden Cup and Neches for their incredible support.”

Thompson said funds raised by credit unions and campaigns like The Miracle Brew stay in Southeast Texas, benefiting all of their campuses from Port Arthur to Jasper.

Hanks said Raising funds for sick and injured children in Southeast Texas with the help from a small business owner directly aligns with the credit union philosophy – “People Helping People.”