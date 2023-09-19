Groves man linked to drug dealing bolts traffic stop, runs across Highway 69 to avoid arrest

September 19, 2023

By PA News

Dustin Joseph Collins

A Groves man has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking drugs, according to U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs

Dustin Joseph Collins, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone sentenced Collins to 121 months in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, on November 9, 2021, Collins was stopped by law enforcement officers on Highway 69 southbound to Port Arthur.

During the stop, a police canine alerted on the vehicle, causing Collins to flee the scene.

Collins ran across the freeway through traffic before being apprehended.

A search of Collins’ vehicle revealed a backpack with more than 231 grams of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Port Arthur Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson prosecuted the case.

