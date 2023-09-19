Beaumont man allegedly strips off clothes and tries to steal fire truck Published 12:14 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

An intoxicated Beaumont man who laid in the middle of the road until medical help arrived and allegedly stripped off his clothes and tried to steal a $1.2 million fire truck that responded to assist him has been indicted.

The man, identified as Kenneth Maurice Randolph Jr., 32, remained in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility Monday for the charge of robbery that occurred Aug. 23.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Beaumont police responded to the area of Elinor Street/South 8th Street just after 10 a.m. to assist Beaumont firefighters with a man who was trying to steal a fire truck.

Law enforcement contends Randolph jumped to his feet and began removing his clothing, then ran to the driver’s side of the fire truck.

He was able to open the driver’s side door and get inside, where he reportedly began pushing buttons on the control panel.

Two fire fighters had to pull the man from the truck to prevent him from pushing the drive button and stealing the costly vehicle.

One of the responding firefighters was injured when he fell to the ground while trying to get the man out of the truck and prevent the truck from being stolen.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.