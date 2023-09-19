Athlete of the Week — Kamryn Smith, Nederland High School senior Published 12:26 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Nederland High School Senior Kamryn Smith first tried out for volleyball in the seventh grade and over time fell in love with the sport.

Smith, an outside hitter on the Lady Dogs volleyball team, said overall they are having a successful season.

“We may have started off slow, but we have picked it up in all aspects of game play,” the 18-year-old Smith said. “Our team chemistry is unmatched, and we have all the right tools as we start district play. We just have to stay focused on the goal together.”

Alli Bell is head volleyball coach at Nederland High School.

