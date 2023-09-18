Autopsy scheduled for woman whose body was found in Orange County

Published 11:51 am Monday, September 18, 2023

By Mary Meaux

The body of a woman was found Saturday near International Paper on Texas 87 in Orange County. (Courtesy photo)

An autopsy is scheduled for today on a woman whose body was found by a rail worker near an industrial site.

Orange County Captain Joey Jacobs said the woman’s injuries are not consistent with a train accident and the death appears suspicious.

The initial call came in at 3:38 p.m. Saturday after the body was found near International Paper on Texas 87. The road has railroad tracks running parallel and wooded areas nearby and is often used by delivery trucks, Jacobs said.

Investigators are not commenting on whether they believe foul play was involved.

The female victim was unidentified Monday morning, and law enforcement hopes an autopsy helps in identifying the woman.

