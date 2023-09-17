PHOTO FEATURE — Outpatient Clinic Grand Opening & Health Fair success Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

Located at 6600 9th Avenue, Cascades at Port Arthur celebrated the opening of a new Outpatient Therapy Clinic with a ribbon cutting and vendor fair.

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce helped promote and support the event.

The premiere nursing facility experts focus on rehabilitation services and outpatient therapy.

For more information, call 409-962-5541 or cascadesatportarthur.com.