Lamar State campuses in Port Arthur, Orange receive grants to up training in high-demand occupations Published 12:20 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott announced 16 Jobs and Education for Texans grants totaling more than $4.1 million have been awarded to 11 schools across Southeast Texas and the Panhandle by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The grants support career and technical education training programs by helping schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 1,246 students for high-demand occupations as plumbers, transportation workers, nurses, welders, diesel mechanic specialists and more.

“From the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast, Texas continues to invest in career training programs to help our students secure good-paying jobs and meet the needs of our growing state,” Abbott said.

“Thanks to partnerships with schools across our state by the Texas Workforce Commission, we will help young Texans chart a course toward successful careers in the workforce of tomorrow.”

Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel said the work of these 11 education partners trains thousands of Texans in high-demand occupations.

“These JET grants are just one way TWC continues to invest in a workforce that supports the Lone Star State’s record-breaking economy,” he said.

Daniel presented 12 of the awards at a ceremony this week attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Lamar Institute of Technology.

JET grants include the following

Lamar State College – Orange

$274,811 grant to train 125 students as petroleum pump system operators.

$159,780 grant to train 126 students as transportation workers.

Lamar State College – Port Arthur

$251,734 grant to train 80 students as HVAC mechanics.

$310,616 grant to train 10 students as licensed nurses.

Jasper ISD: