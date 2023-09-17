Community enjoys renovated Gulf Credit Union in Groves
Published 12:14 am Sunday, September 17, 2023
The team at Gulf Credit Union includes Marketing Director Sue Lane, Groves Chamber Director Letha Knaus, President and CEO Todd Gaudin and Stephanie Adams, chief operations officer. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
The Gulf Credit Union location at 5140 West Parkway in Groves was recently remodeled. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Groves Chamber Director Letha Knaus welcomes guests and shares announcements and upcoming events during the networking coffee. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Pictured, from left, are Stephanie Adams, Sue Lane, Andy Arnold (VFW Post 4820) Ana Isabel Reyes (Maison D'Amis Venue), and Todd Gaudin. Arnold and Reyes were door prize winners this week at Gulf Credit Union. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Gulf Credit Union welcomed community members and supporters this week during the Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourists Bureau’s monthly coffee.
Todd Gaudin, credit union president and CEO, celebrated the recently completed branch renovation at 5140 West Parkway in Groves.
He joked that many in the community are happy the credit union sold its land next door, which was developed into a Chick-fil-A.