Community enjoys renovated Gulf Credit Union in Groves

Published 12:14 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

By PA News

Gulf Credit Union welcomed community members and supporters this week during the Groves Chamber of Commerce and Tourists Bureau’s monthly coffee.

Todd Gaudin, credit union president and CEO, celebrated the recently completed branch renovation at 5140 West Parkway in Groves.

He joked that many in the community are happy the credit union sold its land next door, which was developed into a Chick-fil-A.

