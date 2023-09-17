Alleged drunk driver who struck Nederland telephone pole indicted moves to passenger seat, police say Published 12:12 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

Police believe a Nederland man was driving while intoxicated when he struck a telephone pole that split and landed in the roadway.

The man, identified as Jared Newton Devine, was indicted this week for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

When Nederland police officers arrived June 22 to Kent Avenue and Twin City Highway, they saw the split telephone pole and a Ford F-250 in a ditch nearby. Sitting in the passenger seat was Devine, who reportedly smelled of an unknown alcoholic beverage, according to the affidavit for arrest.

EMS arrived on the scene, but Devine refused to be attended to.

The man was asked to get out of the truck and was allegedly unsteady on his feet and used the truck for balance. He told police he had a couple of drinks but could not specify how many.

According to the document, Devine stated several times he was not driving the truck, but the officer’s partner said when he arrived he noticed Devine was in the driver’s seat.

The second officer also spoke with a witness, who stated seeing a white male wearing a white hat in the driver’s seat. Devine was wearing a white hat, shirt and shorts.

Devine allegedly refused to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and, believing him to be unable to operate a motor vehicle safely, placed him in custody for driving while intoxicated.

During a criminal history check, police learned he was convicted three times prior for DWI.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.