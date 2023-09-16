KATHIE’S KORNER — September is full of life Published 12:02 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

Well, this month of September started on the 1st, jumping right into the Fall Season that lasts until November.

Actually, it still feels like summer. That’s the case from the beginning of Spring in March, here on the Gulf of Mexico in Texas, where we live in a cottage by a river.

A steady temperature of 90 degrees is not my idea of Spring or Fall.

I try to have colorful flowers and containers in our yard to decorate a dry, hot autumn. I need that after California weather that stays around 75 degrees year-round and living in Washington with the gorgeous “vine maple” trees, so bright red, along with the other colorful leaves covering the landscape of the northwest.

Obviously, I’m born and raised in California. In the 70s and 80s, we lived on our beautiful 55-acre farm in the wonderful state of Washington, where we had to put a sweater on in the evening.

I’ve hopefully got my jackets and gloves ready, maybe, for Winter.

Labor Day gives the American Workforce a few days off, including the Monday after. The hard-workers deserve this,

There is also the upcoming weekend of Rosh Hashana (head of the year), the New Year for the Jewish Religion, which is a time of celebration and no work for those who believe and practice the rules.

We respect it and prayed for divine health, wealth and well-being for all involved and a peace to fall on and fill our country and more.

Our children of all ages are newly back to school, which started in August, continuing their studies, meeting new friends, seeing old friends from last year or finding new teachers,

It’s a time to begin works on musical instruments or additional studies for the first time.

We pray they have a safe, interesting, fulfilling year that God has planned for each and everyone of us. Amen.

Happy Birthday to all in this month and a great year.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.