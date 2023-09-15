Indictment: Groves man assaults woman, threatens arresting officer to fight Published 11:02 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

A Groves man angry at losing his job reportedly assaulted a woman while both of them were drunk, then later threatened to snap the neck of the arresting officer.

Shannon Coy Neal, 53, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury this week on a charge of obstruction or retaliation for the incident that occurred Aug. 11.

Groves police were called to the 6800 block of Terrell Street for a domestic disturbance where the officers noted Neal and a female were under the influence of alcohol.

The female reportedly told police Neal was upset at losing his job and she attempted to calm him down but he punched her on the left side of the face and stomped on her foot.

She did not wish to file charges against the man. Then a little more than two hours later police were called back to the home, where officers spoke with the woman again and noticed she was limping.

She told police Neal stomped on her foot again and officers noted the foot was blue and purple. She had also been punched on the right side of her face and had scratches around the front of her neck.

She appeared distraught, according to the affidavit for arrest.

The woman decided to press charges at this time.

Police found Neal asleep on the couch and he reportedly said he had been asleep since the last time he spoke with officers.

To prevent further violence, officers placed Neal under arrest for assault causes bodily injury family violence and he was placed in the patrol car.

While en route, he reportedly made a statement that if his hands were not behind his back he would snap the officer’s neck and asked the officer to take the handcuffs off so he could beat him, as well as making other threats.

As of Friday, Neal was no longer listed as an inmate at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.