Groves leaders outline plan to interview candidates for next city manager Published 12:18 am Friday, September 15, 2023

GROVES — After months of searching by hiring firm Slavin Management Consultants, the Groves City Council is set to interview three finalists for the position of city manager.

The finalists are going to be interviewed by councilmembers in executive session at 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at city hall.

Interim City Manager Lance Billeaud said he has not been given information about the finalists, adding that information would be presented during a city council meeting.

City Attorney Brandon Monk has been handling the communication between the city and Slavin.

Mayor Chris Borne said all information regarding the search is confidential and he is not at liberty to comment.

Borne said councilmembers do not have a timeline in place and would likely discuss this during the executive session.

The City of Groves is looking to replace former city manager D.E. Sosa, who submitted a separation agreement to the city in December, leaving after two decades.

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Billeaud was appointed interim city manager and began serving in that role Jan. 4.

In order to find a replacement for the city manager position, leaders solicited firms and interviewed them earlier this year.

Slavin was tapped to find a new city manager and was chosen from other potential firms, Baker Tilley US, LLP, Strategic Government Resources and CPS HR Consulting.

In March, Borne was asked of his expectations going forward with the search.

“As far as expectations, I expect them to be very proficient and professional and it really depends on the candidate pool,” he said.

Slavin promised to give the City the best possible candidates for the job, Borne said.

“It will be a long process, it’s not something we’re pushing for speed. It’s about quality,” he said.