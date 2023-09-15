PHOTOS — 5Point Credit Union unveils renovated Port Arthur location Published 10:58 pm Friday, September 15, 2023

A spacious, open concept renovation at 5Point Credit Union in Port Arthur was celebrated this week with an official ribbon cutting.

Area chambers of commerce from Port Arthur, Groves and Nederland joined in on the fun and community hoopla.

5Point President/CEO Erik Shaw thanked the huge turnout and welcomed everyone to the location, 4401 Highway 73 in Port Arthur.