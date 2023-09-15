PHOTOS — 5Point Credit Union unveils renovated Port Arthur location
Published 10:58 pm Friday, September 15, 2023
A large group of team members and supporters celebrates a ribbon cutting at 5Point Credit Union in Port Arthur. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
5Point Credit Union President and CEO Erik Shaw welcomes visitors and guests. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
5Point Credit Union Board President Glenn Johnson speaks to crowd during the ribbon cutting celebration. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Representing three area chambers were Letha Knaus (Groves Chamber), Diana LaBorde (Nederland Chamber) and Latisha Poledore (Port Arthur). (Natalie Picazo/The News)
5Point Credit Union’s BreeAnna Frye helps choose door prize winners during the celebration. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
Some of the 5Point team includes Tammy Estrello, Erik Shaw and Zach Chandler. (Natalie Picazo/The News)
A spacious, open concept renovation at 5Point Credit Union in Port Arthur was celebrated this week with an official ribbon cutting.
Area chambers of commerce from Port Arthur, Groves and Nederland joined in on the fun and community hoopla.
5Point President/CEO Erik Shaw thanked the huge turnout and welcomed everyone to the location, 4401 Highway 73 in Port Arthur.