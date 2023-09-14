Lamar State College offering free, discounted options for Port Arthur residents Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Port Arthur refinery industry is looking for a few good carpenters.

Lamar State College Port Arthur is providing the necessary training in just 10 weeks.

For Port Arthur residents, this training may be free.

Call the college at 409-984-6232 to become a skilled worker, because space is limited.

The college is also offering training for CDL Drivers.

Visit lamarpa.edu/Workforce-Continuing-Ed for class dates, times and tuition costs.

Funding assistance is available through the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation for Port Arthur residents, if qualified.

Student loans also offered.