Freida Hayward Published 10:27 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Freida Hayward departed this life on Tuesday, September 05, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Freida was born on the 29th day of October 1967 and was a long-time resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

She was a proud 1986 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

Freida was married 37 years to John Hayward Jr.

During her lifetime she was gifted 3 wonderful children: John Rice Jr., LaToya Rice-Ivory, Joshua Hayward and one bonus son, Cash Dwyer.

She was also blessed with 3 grandchildren: Nathaniel Rice, Jon Benet Washington, Larry Anderson and 2 Godsons: Herb and Deondre Otis.

She is survived by her spouse, John, her 4 children, 3 grandchildren, 5 Brothers: Hervis Allen (Redina), Herbert Otis (Shawnta), Kerron Otis, Vernon Maze (Trenell) of Baytown, TX, Ala Provost (Natachia) of Houston, TX, 1 sister: Paulana Sinegal (Terry) of Austin, TX and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her Mother Victoria Metoyer Provost.

Freida will be missed by all and remembered for her kind heart and sweet soul.