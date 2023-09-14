Acadian Ambulance hosting Explorer meeting; young people provided info on variety of careers Published 12:06 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

BEAUMONT — Acadian Ambulance Texas’ Beaumont Explorer post is hosting its relaunch meeting for the 2023-24 school year.

Interested students and parents are invited to attend to learn more about the program and meet the Explorer post advisors.

The meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at National EMS Academy, 550 I-10 #200 in Beaumont.

Exploring is a career study program created by Boy Scouts of America for young men and women ages 14–20 that provides an opportunity to learn about a variety of careers and network with professionals in those fields.

Acadian Ambulance’s Explorer posts are designed for teens and young adults who are interested in the medical field.

The program provides real-world experiences, helping participants develop critical skills necessary for a successful career in emergency medicine.

In addition, Explorers can earn Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers certification.

Explorers have the opportunity to:

Shadow EMTs and paramedics

Build a medical resume

Learn CPR and other lifesaving skills

Earn volunteer hours in a patient care environment

Obtain sponsorships for EMT school

Further medical career opportunities

To learn more about the Explorer program, visit AcadianExplorers.com.