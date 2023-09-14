2 officers assaulted during area drug search and seizure Published 1:19 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

ORANGE — Two police officers were assaulted, one arrest made and investigators seized cocaine and fentanyl during a combative Wednesday search of a Schley Avenue home in Orange, authorities said.

Orange Regional Tactical Response Team members executed the search warrant at 205 Schley Avenue, according to Orange Police Lt. Stephen Ward.

The warrant followed a City of Orange Narcotic investigation that police say revealed Lawrence Douquette Hardin selling narcotics from his house.

“During the execution of the warrant, Hardin assaulted two tactical team members, however, was able to be placed into custody,” Ward said in a release.

Investigators reported locating more than 336 grams of cocaine, more than 350 grams of fentanyl, promethazine and firearms.

Hardin was booked into Orange County Jail for three counts of drug possession charges, two counts of assaulting a public servant and driving with an invalid license.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office jail roster, Hardin is being held under bonds totaling $525,500.

The City of Orange Narcotic Division was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Agency, West Orange Police Department, Bridge City Police Department and Orange County Constable Precinct 2 during the search and arrest.