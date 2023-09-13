Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 4-10

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10:

  • Walter Mayfield, 51, possession of a controlled substance
  • Anthony Ventura, 21, Nederland warrants
  • Stephanie Hammell, 38, driving while intoxicated-2nd
  • Mario Cabrera, 27, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, endangering a child, warrant other agency
  • Roy Jewel, 46, Nederland warrants
  • Candace Roberts, 53, possession of a controlled substance
  • Dasean Somersall-Green, 22, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10:

Sept. 4

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1300 block of North Texas 347.
  • A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Texas 347.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sept. 5

  • Found property was reported in the 600 block of North 17th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Sept. 6

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Duty on striking fixture / landscape was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue B.
  • A person failed to identify fugitive intentionally give false information in the 3600 block of Avenue B.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 500 block of North 35th Street.

Sept. 7

  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 7900 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

Sept. 8

  • Leaving of the scene was reported in the 200 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 9

  • Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
  • A death was reported in the 1100 block of South 16th Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, endangering a child and another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 16th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1000 block of Atlanta.

Sept. 10

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Boston.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue A.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 19800 block of Elgin.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of Hill Terrace.

More News

Water bill decrease talk for elderly on tap in Port Arthur

Port Arthur’s official Cajun Capital of Texas party set and you’re invited

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Blakely Brooks, 11th grade, Port Neches-Groves High School

ASK A COP — Can half-full alcohol drinks be taken in vehicles?

Print Article