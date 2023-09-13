Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 4-10
Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10:
- Walter Mayfield, 51, possession of a controlled substance
- Anthony Ventura, 21, Nederland warrants
- Stephanie Hammell, 38, driving while intoxicated-2nd
- Mario Cabrera, 27, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, endangering a child, warrant other agency
- Roy Jewel, 46, Nederland warrants
- Candace Roberts, 53, possession of a controlled substance
- Dasean Somersall-Green, 22, Nederland warrants
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10:
Sept. 4
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1300 block of North Texas 347.
- A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Texas 347.
Sept. 5
- Found property was reported in the 600 block of North 17th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Sept. 6
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.
- Duty on striking fixture / landscape was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue B.
- A person failed to identify fugitive intentionally give false information in the 3600 block of Avenue B.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 500 block of North 35th Street.
Sept. 7
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 7900 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
Sept. 8
- Leaving of the scene was reported in the 200 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
Sept. 9
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
- A death was reported in the 1100 block of South 16th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, endangering a child and another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 16th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1000 block of Atlanta.
Sept. 10
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Boston.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3100 block of Avenue A.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 19800 block of Elgin.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 500 block of Hill Terrace.