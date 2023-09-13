Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Sept. 4-10 Published 12:08 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10:

Walter Mayfield, 51, possession of a controlled substance

Anthony Ventura, 21, Nederland warrants

Stephanie Hammell, 38, driving while intoxicated-2 nd

Mario Cabrera, 27, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, endangering a child, warrant other agency

Roy Jewel, 46, Nederland warrants

Candace Roberts, 53, possession of a controlled substance

Dasean Somersall-Green, 22, Nederland warrants

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10:

Sept. 4

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3000 block of Canal.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1300 block of North Texas 347.

A person was arrested for Nederland warrants and driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Texas 347.

Sept. 5

Found property was reported in the 600 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Sept. 6

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 600 block of North U.S. 69.

Duty on striking fixture / landscape was reported in the 3600 block of Avenue B.

A person failed to identify fugitive intentionally give false information in the 3600 block of Avenue B.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 400 block of South 2 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft was reported in the 500 block of North 35th Street.

Sept. 7

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 7900 block of Beauxart Garden Road.

Sept. 8

Leaving of the scene was reported in the 200 block of South 27th Street.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated -2nd in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Sept. 9

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 1100 block of South 16 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, endangering a child and another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 16 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1000 block of Atlanta.

Sept. 10