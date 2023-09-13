Check out the local students who earned Daughters of the American Revolution scholarships Published 12:10 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The Captain William Sanders Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored 20 graduates with $1,000 scholarships.

Memorial High School recipients include Caden Pitre, Jamya Stevenson, Lily Pham, Bryanna Jackson and Mayra Rangel.

Bob Hope High School recipients include Emmanuel Lopez and Jazmin Lua.

Sabine Pass School recipients include Roselyn Galvan and Terry Osteen.

Port Neches-Groves High School recipients include Cayce Crippen, Cole Crippen, Kylee Moody, Katelyn Tran, Olivia Zeig, Penelope Robles, Bryleigh Bean, Emily Vines, Lillian Sink and Chase Williams.

Ava Wiltz of Nederland High School was also awarded.

Stella Corcoran White chartered the Capt. William Sanders Chapter, National Society of Daughters of he American Revolution in Port Arthur. White Haven was her home.

She and her husband established the Carl and Stella White Scholarship Fund strictly for education young people.

Scholarships have been given every year since 1988.

Students from Jefferson County apply in their counselor’s office, and the Board of Higher Education at Lamar makes the selection.

Graduates receive a $1,000 credit toward educational expenses at the college of their choice.