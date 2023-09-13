ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Blakely Brooks, 11th grade, Port Neches-Groves High School Published 12:26 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Port Neches-Groves High junior Blakely Brooks started playing volleyball in the seventh grade, playing at first was only a hobby.

As she improved, she got more serious by taking private lessons and working harder during the offseason.

She is now a right-side hitter, and this is her third year on varsity.

Blakely, 16, says the team is clicking well and she feels comfortable with her teammates because they have the same goal and share the same mindset to achieve a deep run in the playoffs.

“Blakely has been such a big presence on the court for us throughout preseason,” PNG coach Allie McDaniel said.

“She comes to practice, takes in coaching and makes all the necessary changes to have success. I think that’s why she’s been so impactful for us offensively.”

The Athlete of the Week honor is sponsored by Town & Country Ford. Learn more at 409-332-4755.