Rollin (Crow) Hall Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

9/16/1950 – 8/24/2023

Rollin King Hall, age 72 of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Friday August 25th, 2023, at his home.

Rollin was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur and retired from Waste Management/Sprint.

Funeral services will be held this Friday September 15th, 11am at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Drive.