Drug cases top list of indictments; kidnapping and evading arrest also charged. See the list.
Published 12:08 am Sunday, September 10, 2023
A majority of the indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury recently were for drug offenses.
There were a few non-drug related cases, some of which included kidnapping and evading arrest.
- Mallory Angelle Breaux, 36, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 22.
- Derrick Nathaniel Cooks, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, MDMB-en-PINAGA (synthetic marijuana) for a incident that occurred March 10.
- George Wilhite Coon Jr., 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for a incident that occurred Feb. 9.
- Heath Kortlan Denson, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 26.
- Nathaniel Byron Dudley, 42, of Nome was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 1.
- Orentha James Eli, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Feb. 2.
- Emanual Joseph Gothe, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
- Brian Harris, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred March 24.
- Marcus Adam Johnson, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.
- Cody Michael Sandifer, 35, of Orange, was indicted for driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.
- Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for kidnapping for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.
- Richard Eric Bean, 52, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.
- Christen Nicole Massey, 42, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident hat occurred Feb. 23.
- Joseph Eaglin Jr., 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 17.
- Joseph Eaglin Jr., 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, ADB-BUTINACA/synthetic marijuana, for an incident that occurred March 17.
- Bridget Holland, 34, of Buna was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 13.
- Kevin Lee Mullins, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 8, 2022.
- Joel Muniz Jr., 18, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, tetrahydrocannabinol, for an incident that occurred May 18.
- Delarine Xavier Robinson, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 2.
- William Curtis Tilley, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 14.
- Larry Williams, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 4.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.