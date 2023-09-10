Drug cases top list of indictments; kidnapping and evading arrest also charged. See the list. Published 12:08 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

A majority of the indictments handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury recently were for drug offenses.

There were a few non-drug related cases, some of which included kidnapping and evading arrest.

Mallory Angelle Breaux, 36, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 22.

Derrick Nathaniel Cooks, 25, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, MDMB-en-PINAGA (synthetic marijuana) for a incident that occurred March 10.

George Wilhite Coon Jr., 63, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for a incident that occurred Feb. 9.

Heath Kortlan Denson, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 26.

Nathaniel Byron Dudley, 42, of Nome was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 1.

Orentha James Eli, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Feb. 2.

Emanual Joseph Gothe, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Brian Harris, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred March 24.

Marcus Adam Johnson, 34, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

Cody Michael Sandifer, 35, of Orange, was indicted for driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 31.

Georgianna Latasha Randall, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for kidnapping for an incident that occurred Aug. 16.

Richard Eric Bean, 52, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.

Christen Nicole Massey, 42, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident hat occurred Feb. 23.

Joseph Eaglin Jr., 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 17.

Joseph Eaglin Jr., 38, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, ADB-BUTINACA/synthetic marijuana, for an incident that occurred March 17.

Bridget Holland, 34, of Buna was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 13.

Kevin Lee Mullins, 26, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 8, 2022.

Joel Muniz Jr., 18, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, tetrahydrocannabinol, for an incident that occurred May 18.

Delarine Xavier Robinson, 29, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 2.

William Curtis Tilley, 43, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 14.

Larry Williams, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest detention with a vehicle for an incident that occurred July 4.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.