Nederland runs into tough Tigers team in Silsbee road trip Published 10:35 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

SILSBEE — Silsbee quarterback Michael Moshier produced big play after big play to lead the Tigers to a 49-0 win over the visiting Nederland Bulldogs on Friday night.

Moshier threw for 325 yards and five first-half touchdowns, four of those scoring strikes covering more than 50 yards.

Moshier didn’t wait long to begin his touchdown barrage, linking up with Jayden Miller for a 71-yard score on the game’s second play from scrimmage just 58 seconds into the contest.

Miller caught three TD passes from Moshier in the first half, the others covering 51 and 63 yards as Silsbee raced to a 21-0 lead after one quarter before taking a 35-0 lead into halftime.

“You know you’re susceptible to the big plays with all the talent Silsbee has,” Nederland coach Monte Barrow said. “It’s how they happen that frustrates you as a coach. You work on certain things, and they don’t happen the way you work on them in practice. But give Silsbee credit, they’re a good team and are definitely a contender for a state championship.”

Silsbee had 474 yards of total offense, while the Bulldogs finished with 174 yards.

Silsbee had just 15 passing yards in the second half, as the Tigers were content to run the ball and the clock. After having the ball for just 8:36 in the first half, Silsbee had the ball for 15 of the 24 minutes in the second half.

Hubert Thomas ran for 45 yards for Nederland, which had just 15 passing yards on the night.

The Bulldogs are off next week before returning to action at 7 pm. Sept. 22, when they host the Fort Bend Willowridge Eagles in the annual Homecoming game.

“The bye comes at a good time for us to heal up some of our injuries,” Barrow said. “Our next game is the district opener, as well as Homecoming, so we know it’s important.”

Silsbee 49, Nederland 0

Nederland 0 0 0 0 — 0

Silsbee 21 14 7 7 — 49

First Quarter

Sil – Miller 77 pass from Moshier (Arceneaux kick), 11:02.

Sil – Miller 51 pass from Moshier (Arceneaux kick), 3:33.

Sil – Baltrip 73 pass from Moshier (Arceneaux kick), 0:30.

Second Quarter

Sil – Baltrip 5 pass from Moshier (Arceneaux kick), 9:32.

Sil – Miller 63 pass from Moshier (Arceneaux kick), 6:10.

Third Quarter

Sil – Kibbles 15 run (Arceneaux kick), 6:58.

Fourth Quarter

Sil – Farr 33 run (Arceneaux kick), 9:10.

— Written by Pat Murray