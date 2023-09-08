Elton Joseph Kennerson Sr. Published 12:34 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Elton Joseph Kennerson Sr. was born November 10,1967 in Port Arthur, Tx.

On September 1,2023 he gained his wings surrounded by his family, peacefully at his home.

Elton Sr. was employed with Newtron Mechanical for 35 years, where he was a foreman for 20 plus years.

He also has been a part of union hall 350 for 35 years. Elton Sr. graduated from Thomas Jefferson High school class of 1986.

Elton leaves to cherish his memories his father, Felton Kennerson; two kids, Elton Kennerson Jr. and Summer Kennerson; one granddaughter, Journee Cotton; four sisters, Faye (Larry) king of Sulphur, Louisiana, Marilyn Kennerson, Gail Kennerson of Port Arthur, Texas, Christiana (David) Jones of Baytown, Texas; three nieces, Raven Alaman, Taylor Rideaux, Madison Jones; three nephews, Torian Kennerson, Christopher King and Chance O’Brien.

He is also survived by one aunt and a host of cousins; special cousin, Donald Pitre; special friend, Lester Buchanan; and special brother-in-law David Jones.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Annie Lee Kennerson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 11, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Dr, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.