Yolanda Garcia Nunez Published 6:39 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

Yolanda Garcia Nunez, 86, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, September 5, 2023. She was born on August 7, 1937, in Port Arthur, to Petra Galindo Garcia and Gabriel S. Garcia.

Yolanda graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1956.

She was a member of LULAC 394, a CYO sponsor for Cristo Rey Catholic Church, and a volunteer for Our Lady of Assumption School.

Yolanda loved feeding people. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her son, Raymond Nunez and his wife, Liz, of Beaumont; daughters, Christine Luquette of Beaumont, and Patricia Wong of Groves; grandchildren, David Luquette; Natalia Leija and her husband, Arturo; Miranda Looney and her husband, James; Raymond Nunez II and his wife, Katrina; and Cruz Wong; great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Leija, Natalee Leija, Isabella Looney, Afton Looney, James Looney, and Crew Nunez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Nunez; and eight siblings.

Memorial contributions for Mrs. Nunez may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont, Texas 77705.

A gathering of Mrs. Nunez’s family and friends was held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with her Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Her funeral service was held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at Broussard’s, with her interment following at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

