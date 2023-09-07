Retired School Personnel chapter meeting in Port Neches Published 12:12 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

PORT NECHES — The Mid-Jefferson County Retired School Personnel chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association is meeting Tuesday (Sept. 12) at 1:30 p.m. in the Port Neches-Groves ISD Board Room, 766 Magnolia in Port Neches.

Veteran Henry Bodden is discussing his book, “Footsteps of Valor.”

Chapter members will review the Association’s media blitz supporting Proposition No. 9 on the November ballot.

All Teacher Retirement System annuitants are invited to receive information about the statewide vote on a proposed Cost of Living Adjustment for public education retirees.

For more information, email crjehlen@gt.rr.com.