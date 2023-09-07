Raquel Ochoa’s business impact recognized in community Published 12:26 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Local businesswoman and community leader Raquel Ochoa is one of six people named as Hispanic Impact Award honorees by the Hispanic Proactive Coalition.

“These individuals have excelled in their respective categories, making an impact in the Hispanic community and the community at large,” according to a statement on the coalition’s Facebook page.

Other honorees and their categories include: Alberto Igelsias, education; Roxanne Acosta-Helberg, Orgullo Hispano Achievement; Albert “AJ” Turner, Hispanic ally; Andrew Ortiz, community; Antonio Lopez-Malonado, rising star, youth.

Ochoa is being honored in the business category.

The Hispanic Proactive Coalition is a nonprofit with a mission “to empower the Hispanic community of Jefferson County through political engagement such as voter registration, voter education and voter participation.”

The awards ceremony is Oct 1 at Elegante Hotel in Beaumont. Ticket information can be found on the Hispanic Proactive Coalition’s Facebook page.

Ochoa is a businesswoman and real estate investor. Together with her husband, she started Golden Port Construction LLC in which her mission is to build trust with quality work.

Her true passion is helping businesses find solutions to their problems. With her multi-service business, she has helped many start businesses, receive education and tax help, and establish their business legally.

This passion of hers led her to found the Hispanic Business Association of SETX with her sister and a great team of supporters.

Within this association she has been able to empower many Spanish-speaking people by providing training, conferences and networking events.

She has been elected to serve on several Boards in Southeast Texas, including the Better Business Bureau of SETX, Community Advisory Committee for Port Arthur LNG, and Jefferson County Long Term Recovery Group.

She attends Ecclesia church along with her family. The role of mother is very important for Raquel as she is the mother of 4 girls. In 2021 she was awarded “Mother of the Year” a recognition by the Groves Chamber of Commerce.