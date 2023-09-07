Memorial High, Nederland High share homecoming parade information Published 12:02 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

On Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m., Memorial High School is hosting a community-wide homecoming parade and pep rally.

School leaders are inviting all campus organizations, social clubs, MHS alumni and community personnel to participate in this grand event.

The parade begins at Vicksburg and Procter and travels along Procter to the Pavilion, where school leaders will host the community-wide pep rally.

If your organization would like to participate, please reach out to the school at 409-984-4000 by Sept. 15 at 3 p.m.

• Nederland High School is inviting area groups, clubs, organizations and businesses to participate in this year’s homecoming parade.

The parade is planned for 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

For more information or to register your float or vehicle, call Tara Johnson at the high school at 727-2741, ext. 2020

The theme this year is “Homecoming ’23 – Dogs turn it up an extra degree.”