Published 6:35 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

By PA News

Martin Lorenzo Barriere was born in Galveston, TX, and was a resident of Beaumont, TX.

Martin was called home to his Heavenly Residence on August 28, 2023 at his residents.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until service time.

Final disposition will be at Haven of Rest.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

