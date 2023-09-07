Disadvantaged local homeowners eligible for $25,000 in home repairs; help available to apply Published 12:28 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

A new program aimed at eligible homeowners in Jefferson County is helping provide up to $25,000 in home repairs.

Legacy Community Development Corporation is taking applications for the Jefferson County Rescue and Restore Program, which provides the one time grants for major building and structural components such as sewer system, electrical, plumbing, house leveling, ADA and additional repairs if approved.

Ronda Como, housing specialist with Legacy CDC, said the program would aid Jefferson County homeowners prioritizing small cities with home repair assistance grants up to $25,000 including program costs.

Assistance is available to elderly, disabled or senior families that live in Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, China, Cheek, Bevil Oaks, Hamshire, Fannett, Nome, Taylor Landing, Dowling, Viterbo, Central Gardens, Beauxart Gardens and Beaumont.

An applicant must also meet income eligibility limits, meaning they must be at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income for Jefferson County and occupy the home at their primary residence.

Como said the applicant must show proof of ownership and be current on mortgage and property taxes. If they are behind on property taxes, they must have a payment plan in place and be current on payments.

How to apply, get help

Homeowners can apply for assistance by visiting legacycdc.org and scrolling down to the Neighborly Portal.

Applications are available until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12.

Legacy will host an information session on how to apply for assistance at 6 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 7) at the Legacy office, 3800 Park Lake in Port Arthur and at 700 North St. in Beaumont.

Como said a homeowner may need assistance in applying and can bring a family member or friend to help.

There will also be intake staff from Legacy that can set them up with an appointment to apply.

Legacy is looking to aid in repairing 100 homes at $25,000 including program costs.