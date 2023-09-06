Nederland police, school district investigate possible threat

Published 6:08 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By PA News

NEDERLAND — Education officials said Nederland High School received an anonymous report indicating a possible threat against Nederland High School dated for Sept. 7.

“The Nederland Independent School District and the Nederland Police Department have worked together and have found no evidence to confirm this as a credible threat,” a school statement read.

Administrators said with the lack of any evidence of a credible threat, all activities for the week are going on as planned.

“However, for peace of mind, there will be an extra police presence around the high school on Thursday, Sept. 7th,” the school announced.

