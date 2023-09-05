The W.H. Stark House hosting Family Day this month; see the details Published 12:02 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

ORANGE — Join The W.H. Stark House for family friendly fun Sept. 16.

The fun is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for their annual Family Day event. Experience what it was like growing up in The W.H. Stark House through the perspective of the young H.J. “Lutcher” Stark during a walk-through of the first and second floors of the House.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn about the Stark family and home, as well as enjoy vintage games such as pickup sticks and sack races throughout the Carriage House and Grounds. Admission to Family Day is free of charge.

Tabitha Henderson, education and programming manager at The W.H. Stark House, said they are partnering with the brand new Bridge City ISD STEM Bus, sponsored in-part by The W.H. Stark House.

“Guests at Family Day will be able to participate in age-appropriate science experiments with the STEM Bus Team, all focused on amenities that Lutcher had while growing up,” Henderson said.

“This day will be a great experience for all ages where our guests will be able to learn about history in a fun and interactive way.”

The community is also encouraged to observe the grandeur of “Brilliant: Cut Glass from The W.H. Stark House Exhibition” on the second floor of the Carriage House.

“Come experience our new interactive sensory board featuring historical objects from The Stark House,” Henderson said.

“We have a fun-filled day planned and we look forward to the community joining us at The W.H. Stark House.”

The W.H. Stark House is located at 610 Main Avenue in Orange.

For more information about Family Day or The W.H. Stark House, visit whstarkhouse.org.