Entergy cutting off service to some customers for Port Arthur Water Utilities project

Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By PA News

The City of Port Arthur shared this information for the impacted area.

Entergy will cut off service to customers for a Port Arthur Water Utilities project on Wednesday, according to the City of Port Arthur.

The outage is planned from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The City of Port Arthur and Entergy make every effort to alert affected customers, so they can be aware and prepared. For the most up to date information, customers may contact 1-800-ENTERGY,” the city announced.

The areas impacted by this outage may include residences in the general area of Blackberry Lane, Cobblestone Lane, Chevy Chase Lane, Chandelle Lane, Turtle Creek Drive and Greenbriar Lane.

