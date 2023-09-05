Department of Transportation details lane closures for Taylor Bayou travel

Published 11:45 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By PA News

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Port Arthur lane closures this week concerning travel to Taylor Bayou

According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures along SH 87 from SH 82 to Taylor Bayou today through Wednesday.

The closures are planned from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The closures are needed due to maintenance operations.

(Courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation)

In other news, TxDOT said the connector from U.S. 69 northbound (Cardinal Drive) to I-10 westbound will be closed from 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The entrance ramp to I-10 westbound from the frontage road will also be closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews will be placing concrete barrier. Expect possible delays.

More News

Motorist shares scary scene while driving by BASF TotalEnergies plant fire Tuesday

Entergy cutting off service to some customers for Port Arthur Water Utilities project

Fire contained, BASF TotalEnergies reports. Port Arthur blaze leads collapsed tower, evacuation of employees.

Groves Police asking for public’s help after “large sum of money” taken in ATM fraud

Print Article