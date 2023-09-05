Department of Transportation details lane closures for Taylor Bayou travel Published 11:45 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced Port Arthur lane closures this week concerning travel to Taylor Bayou

According to TxDOT, motorists can expect alternating lane closures along SH 87 from SH 82 to Taylor Bayou today through Wednesday.

The closures are planned from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The closures are needed due to maintenance operations.

In other news, TxDOT said the connector from U.S. 69 northbound (Cardinal Drive) to I-10 westbound will be closed from 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The entrance ramp to I-10 westbound from the frontage road will also be closed from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews will be placing concrete barrier. Expect possible delays.