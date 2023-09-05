Allen Miles Jr. Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Elder Allen Miles Jr. of Port Arthur, TX transitioned Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the age of 80.

A native of Opelousas, LA, he was a resident of Port Arthur for 75 years and retired from the Missouri Pacific Railroad.

Allen served in several ministerial roles including pastor of the Cornerstone Church of Jesus Christ.

Allen leaves to treasure his memory his wife, Lucille Edwards Miles; seven children, Aretha “Renee” Windon (Oliver, III), Angela Miles Samuels (Michael), Anthony Miles (Tanya), Tommy Miles (Sharon), Shelanda Miles Roberts, Cobey “Byron” Pete (Arlene), Elouise Miles Farmer; two brothers, Calvin Miles (Betty), Gilbert Miles (Cynthia); fifteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

His life will be celebrated Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Empowerment Church in Port Arthur, TX at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.