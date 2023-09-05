Groves Police asking for public’s help after “large sum of money” taken in ATM fraud

Published 10:24 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

By PA News

The Groves Police Department shared security photo information with the public Tuesday morning, asking for help identifying an ATM fraud suspect.

Police said the case began July 12 when an individual was captured on surveillance footage using a paycard that belongs to another person.

“The incident occurred at Yogi’s, located at 6101 Gulfway Drive in Groves,” a release from the police department stated, adding the suspect withdrew a large sum of money through the ATM at this location.

“If you recognize this individual or have any information that can help identify them, please contact Detective Robertson immediately at 409-248-4065. “Let’s work together to keep our community safe.”

