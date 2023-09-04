Bradford Coleman honored for decades of coaching, mentoring Port Arthur athletes Published 12:20 am Monday, September 4, 2023

Bradford Coleman has been coaching youth in sports since 1975, a year before he graduated from Port Arthur’s Abraham Lincoln High School.

In those decades he has been a positive influence in their lives.

Coleman, who goes by Coach Brad, has seen 10 of his players make it to the draft and two join the NFL: Jamaal Charles and Danny Gorrer.

But there’s more:

Morgan Ford coaches the Roughnecks in Houston

Kam Martin is a college coach

Corey Dauphine is a coach at a New Orleans high school

Alden Lewis is head basketball coach at Memorial High School

Plus other former players who coach at the junior high school level

Coleman was honored recently by the city, and a day was named Bradford Coleman Day.

Coleman is the director of the Port Arthur Jr. Bees Football/Cheer/Dance organization.

“Brad has made a difference in the lives of the youth in our community. He’s far more than a coach,” Mayor Thurman Bartie said when reading the proclamation.

Bartie thanked Coleman for being an integral part of the city and for mentoring, caring and believing in the youth and future of the city.

Coleman offered thanks to all for the proclamation.

“My God put me in this place, and He allowed me to mentor kids. It’s a blessing to me,” Coleman said. “I say, when you want to see kids grow, start them at that early age and work with them, understand them and they will understand you.”

Councilman Donald Frank said no matter where he sees Coleman, no matter what’s going on or what he’s doing, Coleman is always talking about the kids.

“You have always done everything from your heart,” Frank said.

Earlier this year Coleman was inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic Coaches Association

Hall of Fame/Hall of Honor.

He has also been nominated for the State of Texas Who’s Who and the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame, Bartie said.