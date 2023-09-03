UPDATE — City of Port Arthur says Entergy no longer cutting off service to customers Tuesday Published 12:30 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

UPDATE: As of 12:42 p.m. Sunday, the City of Port Arthur announced that Entergy cancelled cutting service to customers for the Port Arthur Water Utilities project previously scheduled for Tuesday

—

(Original story below)

Parts of Port Arthur will be cut off from Entergy service this week due to an ongoing utilities project, city officials announced.

Entergy will cut off service to customers for a Port Arthur Water Utilities project on Tuesday (Sept. 5) from 7 a.m. to noon, a city release said.

“The City of Port Arthur and Entergy make every effort to alert affected customers, so they can be aware and prepared,” the release stated. “For the most up to date information, customers may contact 1-800-ENTERGY.”

The areas impacted by this outage may include residences in the general area of Blueberry Lane, Cobblestone Lane, Chevy Chase Lane, Chandelle Lane, Turtle Creek Drive and Greenbriar Lane.