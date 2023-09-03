Recent indictments include many Jefferson County drug offenses; see the list
Published 12:06 am Sunday, September 3, 2023
A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments recently on a number of drug related charges.
- Kindall Cortez Anderson, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Feb. 2.
- Timothy Bruce Cochran, 66, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 30.
- Quinten Norman Donatta, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for prohibited substance/item — methamphetamine and cocaine — in a correctional facility for an incident that occurred April 15.
- Quinten Norman Donatta, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 15.
- Quinten Norman Donatta, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 15.
- Markel J. Frelow, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 27.
- Franklin Deleon Alfred Jr., 37, of Bon Weir, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.
- Quinton J. Arline, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.
- Aldrian Jeray Booker, also known as Aldrain Jeray Booker and Aldriane Booker, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 1.
- Juan Mendoza Cardenas, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 7.
- Alex George Delfierro, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.
- Floyd Raehenovia Holmes, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, for an incident that occurred March 3.
- Memphis L. Jones, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, for an incident that occurred April 30.
- Sherrell Darrian Keys, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.
- Brandon M. Kirkpatrick, 40, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
- Brandon M. Kirkpatrick, 40, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
- Tien Van Le, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 14.
- Susan Annette McGuire, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.
- Dillion James Mullen, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.
- Trevett Ray Richardson, 24, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 9.
- Earnest James Stevenson III, 48, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Feb. 24.
- Everett Glen Thompson Jr., 23, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 20, 2022.
- Ashley Elizabeth Walker, 35, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
- Tina Whatley, 43, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.