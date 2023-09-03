Recent indictments include many Jefferson County drug offenses; see the list Published 12:06 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down indictments recently on a number of drug related charges.

Kindall Cortez Anderson, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred Feb. 2.

Timothy Bruce Cochran, 66, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred March 30.

Quinten Norman Donatta, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for prohibited substance/item — methamphetamine and cocaine — in a correctional facility for an incident that occurred April 15.

Quinten Norman Donatta, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred April 15.

Quinten Norman Donatta, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred April 15.

Markel J. Frelow, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 27.

Franklin Deleon Alfred Jr., 37, of Bon Weir, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 21.

Quinton J. Arline, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 15.

Aldrian Jeray Booker, also known as Aldrain Jeray Booker and Aldriane Booker, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 1.

Juan Mendoza Cardenas, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 7.

Alex George Delfierro, 31, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

Floyd Raehenovia Holmes, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, for an incident that occurred March 3.

Memphis L. Jones, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, phencyclidine, for an incident that occurred April 30.

Sherrell Darrian Keys, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 23.

Brandon M. Kirkpatrick, 40, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.

Brandon M. Kirkpatrick, 40, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.

Tien Van Le, 52, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 14.

Susan Annette McGuire, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, clonazepam, for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.

Dillion James Mullen, 43, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 4.

Trevett Ray Richardson, 24, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 9.

Earnest James Stevenson III, 48, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Feb. 24.

Everett Glen Thompson Jr., 23, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 20, 2022.

Ashley Elizabeth Walker, 35, of Vidor was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Tina Whatley, 43, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Tina Whatley, 43, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.