Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 21-27
Published 12:04 am Sunday, September 3, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:
- Kailynn Hardy, 23, other agency warrant(s)
- Christopher Cooper, 36, other agency warrant(s)
- Ryan Fields, 49, other agency warrant(s)
- Lisa Mahan, 53, other agency warrant(s)
- Jennifer Dietrich, 51, other agency warrant(s)
- Brian Lane, 49, assault
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:
Aug. 21
- A theft and terroristic threat(s) was reported in the 1200 block of MacArthur.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Merriman.
Aug. 22
- No reports.
Aug. 23
- A person was arrested other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and 5th Street.
- Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Alpine.
Aug. 24
- An assault was reported in the 2000 block of 6th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2000 block of 11th Street.
Aug, 25
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Port Neches Avenue.
Aug. 26
- Two assaults were reported in the 2700 block of Elizabeth.
- An assault and terroristic threats was reported in the 1600 block of Eugene.
- An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
Aug. 27
- An assault was reported n the 1900 block of 7th Street.
- A person was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
- Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.