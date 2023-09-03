Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 21-27 Published 12:04 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:

Kailynn Hardy, 23, other agency warrant(s)

Christopher Cooper, 36, other agency warrant(s)

Ryan Fields, 49, other agency warrant(s)

Lisa Mahan, 53, other agency warrant(s)

Jennifer Dietrich, 51, other agency warrant(s)

Brian Lane, 49, assault

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:

Aug. 21

A theft and terroristic threat(s) was reported in the 1200 block of MacArthur.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Merriman.

Aug. 22

No reports.

Aug. 23

A person was arrested other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and 5 th Street.

Street. Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Alpine.

Aug. 24

An assault was reported in the 2000 block of 6 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2000 block of 11th Street.

Aug, 25

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Aug. 26

Two assaults were reported in the 2700 block of Elizabeth.

An assault and terroristic threats was reported in the 1600 block of Eugene.

An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

Aug. 27