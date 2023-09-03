Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 21-27

Published 12:04 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:

  • Kailynn Hardy, 23, other agency warrant(s)
  • Christopher Cooper, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • Ryan Fields, 49, other agency warrant(s)
  • Lisa Mahan, 53, other agency warrant(s)
  • Jennifer Dietrich, 51, other agency warrant(s)
  • Brian Lane, 49, assault

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:

Aug. 21

  • A theft and terroristic threat(s) was reported in the 1200 block of MacArthur.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Merriman.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Aug. 22

  • No reports.

Aug. 23

  • A person was arrested other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Magnolia and 5th Street.
  • Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 700 block of Alpine.

Aug. 24

  • An assault was reported in the 2000 block of 6th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 2000 block of 11th Street.

Aug, 25

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1800 block of Port Neches Avenue.

Aug. 26

  • Two assaults were reported in the 2700 block of Elizabeth.
  • An assault and terroristic threats was reported in the 1600 block of Eugene.
  • An assault was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

Aug. 27

  • An assault was reported n the 1900 block of 7th Street.
  • A person was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
  • Criminal trespass of a motor vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

More News

Port Arthur’s Ike Mills named to agricultural committee

City of Port Arthur — Entergy cutting off service to some customers Tuesday for utilities project

Recent indictments include many Jefferson County drug offenses; see the list

Vision for Riverside Grille includes 100+ jobs, scratch made foods

Print Article