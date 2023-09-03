Port Arthur’s Ike Mills named to agricultural committee

Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

By PA News

Igalious "Ike" Mills

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai recently announced the appointment of 130 new private-sector representatives to serve on seven agricultural trade advisory committees that represent the diversity of U.S. agriculture.

The new group of advisors join the 70 existing committee members whose terms have not expired.

The appointments include Igalious “Ike” Mills of Texas AgriForestry Small Farmers and Ranchers selected to the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Mills is a Port Arthur resident.

More News

City of Port Arthur — Entergy cutting off service to some customers Tuesday for utilities project

Recent indictments include many Jefferson County drug offenses; see the list

Port Neches Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 21-27

Vision for Riverside Grille includes 100+ jobs, scratch made foods

Print Article