Port Arthur’s Ike Mills named to agricultural committee Published 12:10 am Sunday, September 3, 2023

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai recently announced the appointment of 130 new private-sector representatives to serve on seven agricultural trade advisory committees that represent the diversity of U.S. agriculture.

The new group of advisors join the 70 existing committee members whose terms have not expired.

The appointments include Igalious “Ike” Mills of Texas AgriForestry Small Farmers and Ranchers selected to the Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee.

Mills is a Port Arthur resident.