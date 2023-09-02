Jailer: Inmate hid baggies of drugs under genital area Published 12:14 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

A Beaumont man being booked in at the county jail on a drug charge was reportedly found to have more drugs hidden under his genitals.

Quinten Norman Donetta, 36, was stopped along with another man for a traffic violation April 15 in the 1700 block of Euclid in Beaumont, during which an officer allegedly found two bottles with suspected promethazine under Donetta’s seat.

The Beaumont man was arrested and when he arrived at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility was asked by law enforcement is he had any illegal contraband on him. He said no but as he was being booked in, a jailer reportedly found approximately 54.9 grams of multicolored pills with different designs that appeared to be homemade under his genitals.

There was also 2.6 grams of crack cocaine in powdered form found, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The drugs were in a Ziplock style bags.

This week Donetta was indicted on several charges: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.

Donetta was booked April 15 and bonded out on April 16 for bonds totaling $60,000, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.