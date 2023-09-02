Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 23-29
Published 12:18 am Saturday, September 2, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29:
Aug. 23
- Kane Richard, 2o, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Kenneth Eaglin, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 7100 block of Willowoak.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Owens.
Aug. 24
- Harassment was reported in the 6600 block of 39th Street.
Aug. 25
- Jeffery Jordan, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.
Aug. 26
- Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
- Nicholas Figueroa, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Azalea.
- Violation of protective order was reported in the 3700 block of Main.
Aug. 27
- Benjamin Figueroa, 45,was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 2800 block of Terrace.
- An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.
Aug. 28
- Tyra Zachary, 35, was arrested for assault in the 3500 block of Taft.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2300 block of Little John.
- Theft of Services was reported in the 3000 block of S Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Aug. 29
An assault was reported in the 2900 block of High Avenue.