Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 23-29 Published 12:18 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29:

Aug. 23

Kane Richard, 2o, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Kenneth Eaglin, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.

Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5100 block of 33 rd Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 7100 block of Willowoak.

An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Owens.

Aug. 24

Harassment was reported in the 6600 block of 39th Street.

Aug. 25

Jeffery Jordan, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.

Aug. 26

Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Nicholas Figueroa, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Azalea.

Violation of protective order was reported in the 3700 block of Main.

Aug. 27

Benjamin Figueroa, 45,was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 2800 block of Terrace.

An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.

Aug. 28

Tyra Zachary, 35, was arrested for assault in the 3500 block of Taft.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2300 block of Little John.

Theft of Services was reported in the 3000 block of S Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aug. 29

An assault was reported in the 2900 block of High Avenue.