Groves Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 23-29

Published 12:18 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29:

Aug. 23

  • Kane Richard, 2o, was arrested for warrants in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Kenneth Eaglin, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal trespass was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 7100 block of Willowoak.
  • An assault was reported in the 2100 block of Owens.

Aug. 24

  • Harassment was reported in the 6600 block of 39th Street.

Aug. 25

  • Jeffery Jordan, 51, was arrested for warrants in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.

Aug. 26

  • Kenneth Barthol II, 28, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
  • Nicholas Figueroa, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Azalea.
  • Violation of protective order was reported in the 3700 block of Main.

Aug. 27

  • Benjamin Figueroa, 45,was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 2800 block of Terrace.
  • An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Bellaire.

Aug. 28

  • Tyra Zachary, 35, was arrested for assault in the 3500 block of Taft.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2300 block of Little John.
  • Theft of Services was reported in the 3000 block of S Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Aug. 29

An assault was reported in the 2900 block of High Avenue.

