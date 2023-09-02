BRIEFS — Supplier and Job Fair coming to Port Arthur Published 12:16 am Saturday, September 2, 2023

On Wednesday (Sept. 6) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Arthur Civic Center, Bechtel is holding a Supplier and Job Fair.

This event is open to the public and is for anyone who wants to work with or for Bechtel.

All members of the public are invited to stop by.

Caring Friends to meet, speaker announced

Caring Friends, a gathering of Christian women, is holding a monthly luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Schooner Restaurant, 1507 S. U.S. 69 in Nederland.

The speaker is Sharon Roland.

Cash or card accepted, no checks.

Reservations are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call Donna Brown at 409-722-0952 or Mary Prioux at 409-962-5571.