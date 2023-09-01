Upcoming benefit to aid Groves teacher Reagan Sheppard who is hospitalized in Houston Published 12:18 am Friday, September 1, 2023

GROVES — A benefit to aid the Sheppard Family is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept 23 at the Groves Knights of Columbus Hall, 3749 Lincoln Avenue in Groves.

The Sheppards are Reagan, a Groves Middle School teacher, and her husband, Jason, a Groves firefighter.

In April, Reagan was hospitalized with acute pancreatitis. Since her initial diagnosis, she has undergone multiple procedures and major surgery due to its severity.

After a month in ICU in Beaumont, Reagan was transferred to Houston Methodist, where she has received specialized care. This is where she remains today.

During her stay in both hospitals, she has spent more than 80 percent of the time in some form of ICU.

Her husband, Jason, has been by her side, day in and day out, every day of this journey, according to Honey’s Heroes on Facebook.

Family and friends organized the benefit in honor of the Sheppards to aid with growing medical bills, plus the cost of extended care and possibility of additional surgeries in the future.

“As her care continues in Houston, we are unsure of when she will be healthy enough to return to work. The main goal is that she continues to heal,” the post read.

The benefit includes a meal of barbecue chicken, dirty rice, beans and link for $15 per plate.

There will also be a silent auction, live auction, raffle prizes, cake walk and more.

Honey’s Heroes Concert is from 7 to 11 p.m., and tickets are sold separately.

For more information on the concert and benefit, go to Honey’s Heroes on Facebook.