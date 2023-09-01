Police says area man hid drugs in underwear, sniffed out by K-9 Published 11:11 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

A traffic stop and the assistance of a K-9 officer reportedly led to the discovery of drugs in a Beaumont man’s underwear, according to court documents.

Beaumont police officers were conducting surveillance on Markel J. Frelow Feb. 27 in the area of Laurel and 23rd Street when he allegedly made a traffic violation.

Due to his seemingly nervous behavior, the officer asked to do search the vehicle, to which Frelow denied.

A K-9 was brought to the scene and reportedly alerted his partner of the presence of drugs,

A search of the vehicle was performed as well as a search of Frelow, 30, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A foreign object was reportedly found in Dinette’s underwear that ended up being powdered crack cocaine in a small baggie.

He was arrested on a drug charge and this week a Jefferson County grand jury indicted him on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.

Frelow was in the county jail on Friday after being arrested June 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance-motion to revoke probation with no bond, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.