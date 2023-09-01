Cheniere Foundation donation funding new Pleasure Island “photo opp” attraction Published 11:13 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

A donation from Cheniere Energy will help attract visitors to Pleasure Island.

Soon, 6-feet tall letters will spell out the words “Pleasure Island” in an area behind the gazebo near Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

Pleasure Island Director George Davis, along with Stephanie Huck and Amy Miller of Cheniere, went before Port Arthur City Council this week to announce the project.

Davis said the donation is specifically earmarked for the Photo Opportunity Project.

Cheniere representatives met with Davis June 15, and he received an email July 19 informing him the Cheniere Foundation decided to make the donation, Davis said.

The sign would allow for tourists and visitors opportunities to take photos for a keepsake.

The benefit for residents and tourists, he said, is a new way for Pleasure Island to be advertised to the world.

“Visitors will upload their pictures on social media and share with others their memorable experience on Pleasure Island,” Davis told Port Arthur Newsmedia. “The goal is to attract visitors of all ages to the island. The newly renovated playground is for the youth, however, there’s a seating area and walking track for adults.”

Davis said they have received another donation of outdoor furniture that will be placed in the rear of Lake Front Park near the second set of restrooms.

“The Photo Opportunity will attract all generations,” he said.

There was a sign close to the foot of the bridge at T.B. Ellison Parkway near the former Cajun Cabins, but it was destroyed in a car crash.

It will be replaced by a secondary monument in the city’s Wayfinding Project, Davis said.