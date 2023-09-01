City of Nederland addresses “taste and odor issues” with its water Published 12:45 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

According to the City of Nederland, taste and odor issues have been identified with the city’s treated water, described as an “earthy” taste and smell.

“The water is safe to consume even with these taste and odor issues,” a city release said.

The water treatment plant staff has confirmed with other entities that they are experiencing the same issues due to the extreme drought conditions.

Surface water sources such as lakes, rivers and reservoirs have naturally-occurring bacteria and algae that produce geosmin and 2-MIB (2-methylisoborneol), according to city leader.

“During drought conditions, the concentration of geosmin and 2-MIB are higher so the taste and odor become more noticeable in drinking water,” a release said.

“Refrigerating the water may alleviate the taste and odor. The water does not have to be boiled. The water is safe to consume, cook with, etc.”

If you have questions concerning this matter, call the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.