Vanessa Marie Griffin Published 12:35 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Vanessa Marie Griffin, 58, of Port Arthur, TX was called home to the Heavenly Gates, on August 20, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Funeral service will be 11am Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Strong Tower Ministries, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be 9am until service time.

Final disposition Haven of Rest. Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.