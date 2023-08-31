Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 21-27
Published 12:08 am Thursday, August 31, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:
- Brian Duplantis, 51, warrant other agency
- Alexia Thomas, 24, warrant other agency
- Cynthia Williamson, 63, public intoxication
- William Jones, 28, Nederland warrants
- Christy Cappel, 34, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, warrant other agency
- Michelle Duplantis, 39, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- Joseph Hillocks, 41, warrant other agency
- Taylor Paul, 20, warrant other agency
- Roshanda Roberts, 38, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency
- Ethan Smoot, 17, terroristic threat and resisting arrest
- Misty Chadwick, 42, warrant other agency
- Isaiah Wilson, 22, warrant other agency
- Doderick Morris, 27, warrant other agency, evading arrest with previous conviction, failure to identify
- Pablo Martinez Garcia, 26, driving while intoxicated BAC > 0.15
- Joshua Castillo, 24, criminal trespass of a motor vehicle
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:
Aug. 21
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- A runaway was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street. The runaway was later recovered.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Twin City Highway.
Aug. 22
- Fraudulent use / possession of credit card information was reported in the 1800 block of North 34th Street.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 100 block of Boston.
- Fraudulent use / possession of credit card information was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 12th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.
Aug. 23
- A person failed to identify -fugitive intentionally give false information in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Avenue B.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.
Aug. 24
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 3400 block of Nashville.
- An animal bite was reported in the 600 block of North 22nd Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of credit card information was reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue in Groves.
- A death was reported in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1100 block of Luling.
Aug. 25
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Robins Circle.
- A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
- Found property was reported near North 30th and West Atlanta.
- Accident involving personal injury or death was reported in the 400 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Found property was reported in the 200 block of 21st Street.
- An officer found a stored / abandoned vehicle in the 900 block of North 12th Street.
Aug. 26
- Found property was reported in the 100 block of Southy 23rd Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 10th Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 200 block of North 32nd Street.
- A person was arrested for terroristic threat and resisting arrest in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Aug. 27:
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant, evading arrest with a previous conviction and failure to identify in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A death was reported in the 100 block of North 35th Street.
- A dog bite was reported in the 600 block of South 6th Street.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass of a motor vehicle in the 700 block of South Memorial.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South 16th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated BAC > 0.15 in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.