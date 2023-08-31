Nederland Police Department arrests and responses: Aug. 21-27 Published 12:08 am Thursday, August 31, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:

Brian Duplantis, 51, warrant other agency

Alexia Thomas, 24, warrant other agency

Cynthia Williamson, 63, public intoxication

William Jones, 28, Nederland warrants

Christy Cappel, 34, possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, warrant other agency

Michelle Duplantis, 39, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency

Joseph Hillocks, 41, warrant other agency

Taylor Paul, 20, warrant other agency

Roshanda Roberts, 38, Nederland warrants and warrant other agency

Ethan Smoot, 17, terroristic threat and resisting arrest

Misty Chadwick, 42, warrant other agency

Isaiah Wilson, 22, warrant other agency

Doderick Morris, 27, warrant other agency, evading arrest with previous conviction, failure to identify

Pablo Martinez Garcia, 26, driving while intoxicated BAC > 0.15

Joshua Castillo, 24, criminal trespass of a motor vehicle

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27:

Aug. 21

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.

A runaway was reported in the 200 block of North 17 th Street. The runaway was later recovered.

Street. The runaway was later recovered. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 500 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 22

Fraudulent use / possession of credit card information was reported in the 1800 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 100 block of Boston.

Fraudulent use / possession of credit card information was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1100 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 2100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South U.S. 69.

Aug. 23

A person failed to identify -fugitive intentionally give false information in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3100 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of South 36th Street.

Aug. 24

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.

An officer assisted another agency in the 3400 block of Nashville.

An animal bite was reported in the 600 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of credit card information was reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue in Groves.

A death was reported in the 400 block of North 4 th Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 1400 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1100 block of Luling.

Aug. 25

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of Robins Circle.

A theft was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Found property was reported near North 30 th and West Atlanta.

and West Atlanta. Accident involving personal injury or death was reported in the 400 block of South Twin City Highway.

Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.

Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Found property was reported in the 200 block of 21 st Street.

Street. An officer found a stored / abandoned vehicle in the 900 block of North 12th Street.

Aug. 26

Found property was reported in the 100 block of Southy 23 rd Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North 10 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 200 block of North 32 nd Street.

Street. A person was arrested for terroristic threat and resisting arrest in the 2100 block of U.S. 69.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1300 block of Nederland Avenue.

Aug. 27: